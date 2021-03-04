DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Business Manager Jeanette Buriak presented a review of the 2021-2022 preliminary budget at last week’s board meeting.
Buriak said the budget represents the district’s anticipated revenues and expenditures for fiscal year beginning on July 1 and ending June 30 of the following year.
“It’s important to note that the budgeting process begins in November of the current full year,” said Buriak. “With just two months of operational data, the district relies on prior year’s actual expenditures, as well as historical trends to create the future years budget. What drives the budget are our instructional programs, support programs, state and federal mandate, operations and facility plans and no or minimal increase in state or federal funding.”
Buriak said the 2021-22 preliminary budget has some uncertain issues, including the current and future tax revenues, the state budget, federal stimulus funds, contract negotiations and ongoing COVID-19-related issues.
She noted that the district has three major sources of revenues — local, state and federal. Local revenue makes up 44 percent of the budget, state revenue, 53 percent, and federal subsidies contribute approximately 3 percent to the district’s total revenue.
With regard to local revenue sources, real estate taxes account for approximately 95 percent, said Buriak. She said the real estate taxes in the preliminary 2021-22 budget are projected to be less than the current school year’s budget.
“The real estate tax collected in 2020 dropped by nearly 2 percent resulting in a tax loss of close to $325,000, when we compared it to the actual taxes collected in 2019,” said Buriak. “We’re budgeted under on current taxes ...but budgeted higher in delinquent taxes.”
The 2021-22 preliminary budget shows real estate taxes listed at $19,084,241, while the 2020-21 budget taxes are listed at $19,478,020. Delinquent taxes in the 2021-22 preliminary budget are listed at $1,238,000, while the 2020-21 budget lists them at $1,166,000. Total local sources revenue is listed at $25,365,050 in the 2021-22 preliminary budget, while they are listed at $25,627,725 in the 2020-21 budget.
For state revenue sources, the 2021-22 preliminary budget lists $16,195,000 for the basic education funding subsidy, while the 2020-21 lists it at $16,236,149. The special education subsidy is listed at $3,043,755 in the preliminary 2021-22 budget and $3,043,410 in this year’s budget. The transportation subsidy is listed at $2,235,816 for the 2021-22 preliminary budget and $2,231,070 in this year’s budget. The state property tax reduction allocation is listed at $1,865,050 for the 2021-22 preliminary budget and $1,865,140 for this year’s budget.
The preliminary budget allocations for state sources are based on the prior year’s allocation, said Buriak.
“The state’s property tax reduction allocation last year after school had already started, we’d already had this budgeted, the state came back and said, ‘We don’t have money to fund that, so you’re only going to get 50 percent,’” said Buriak. “And then with enough complaints, probably from all the school districts, they were able to have come up with some money and we did get fully funded in the state property tax reduction allocation. We haven’t heard anything about what that looks like for 21-22 yet, but it is a concern.”
Total state revenue is listed at $30,719,323 in the preliminary 2021-22 budget, while it was listed at $30,764,188 in the current budget.
Federal sources are specific and restrictive, said Buriak, noting that the grant specifies what the money can be spent on and as well as who it can be purchased for. Total federal sources revenue is listed at $2,033,031 in the 2021-22 preliminary budget, while it is listed at $2,268,331 in the current budget.
Total revenue projected for the 2021-22 preliminary budget is listed at $58,117,404. This year’s budget is listed at $58,660,244.
The current tax rate in Clearfield County is 95.28 mills and 30.24 mills in Jefferson County.
“The DuBois Area School District’s index for 2021-22 is 4 percent,” said Buriak. “Because we are in a multi-county district the state does the calculation that re-balances how we could split those mills. For 21-22, we could raise the taxes in Clearfield County from 0 to 3.77 mills, and in Jefferson County, 0 to 1.19 mills. If we would do that, that would make the real estate rate in Clearfield County 99.1 mills and 31.3 mills in Jefferson County, and would result in an additional tax revenue generated of $838,797.”
As an example of what that might look like to a homeowner, Buriak said for someone who owns property in Clearfield County with a fair market value of $100,000, their current tax rate at 95.28 mills, their tax bill would be $2,382. If the district raises taxes to the index and increases it to 99.1 mills, their tax bill would be $2,477.50. The total tax increase in this case would be $95.50.
For someone who owns a home in Jefferson County with a fair market value of $75,000, then the current tax bill at 30.24 mills would be $2,268. With an increased tax rate to the index at 31.3 mills, their tax bill would be $2,347.50. The total increase would be $79.50.
When discussing how the district’s money supports the students, Buriak said instructional services account for 60 percent of expenditures; support services, 32 percent; non-instructional services account for 3 percent; debt services, 4.5 percent; and other financing uses is less than 1 percent at about 0.5.
Total budgeted expenses for the preliminary budget is $63,337,080, which is a 2 percent increase of this year’s budget listed at $62,095,176. Buriak noted that salary and benefits make up a little more than 70 percent of the 2021-22 preliminary budget.
“This is very preliminary, we have a lot of unknowns at this point,” said Buriak. “This will develop as we move closer to May and that brings us to what our budget cycle is.”
In December 2020, the board adopted a resolution certifying that the millage rate will not exceed the 4 percent index.
The next step, said Buriak, is to update the preliminary budget as information evolves, adopt the proposed final budget in May and adopt the final budget in June.