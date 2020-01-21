DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved soliciting bids for the Wasson Elementary School renovation project Thursday at the board’s special meeting.
The proposal was approved in an 8-0 vote. Directors Jeffery Madinger Sr., David Schwab, Sam Armagost, Larry Salone, Mark Gilga, Gilbert Barker, Robert Wachob and Dustan Dodd voted yes. There is currently a vacant seat on the board.
Final approval of the building project is anticipated in March 2020.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.