DuBOIS — KCBA Architect Mike Kelly presented, on paper, a summary of building options, with cost estimates, to the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s work session.
“We put together various options, what we think the cost may be, and what we think the energy savings would be, and now there’s a new column called estimated PlanCon reimbursement,” said Kelly.
The options are as follows:
Option 1
Renovate Oklahoma Elementary: Improvements include a new HVAC and electrical system, code compliant plumbing fixtures, upgraded fire alarm and security systems. The total cost is estimated at $7,284,774. Estimated PlanCon reimbursement is $2,500,000. Estimated district cost is $4,784,774. The annual energy savings is $13,000.
Option 2
Renovate and expand Oklahoma Elementary School. Improvements include all listed in option No. 1. A new 7,500 square foot gym addition (equal to Juniata) would be added as well as a new secure entry and administration offices. Total project cost estimate is $11,264,368; PlanCon reimbursement, $2,500,000; estimated district cost, $8,764,368; and annual energy savings, $13,000.
Option 3
Renovate Wasson Elementary School. Improvements include new HVAC and electrical system, code compliant plumbing fixtures, upgraded fire alarm and security systems. A new roof would be included as well. Total project cost, $11,575,916; $3,500,000 PlanCon reimbursement; estimated district cost, $8,075,916; annual energy savings, $16,000.
Option 4
Renovate and expand Wasson Elementary. Improvements include all listed in option No. 1. A new cafeteria would be added and the existing gymnasium would be renovated. Total project cost, $12,843,791; PlanCon reimbursement, $3,500,000; estimated district cost, $9,343,791; and annual energy savings, $16,000.
Option 5
Build a new elementary school. A new 89,000 square foot for 625 students that would include five additional classrooms for district wide full time special education would be included. With redistricting students, this option would propose to close both the existing Oklahoma and Wasson schools. Estimated total project cost, $29,049,947; not eligible for PlanCon reimbursement; estimated district cost, $29,049,947; energy savings, $49,476.
Options 1 and 3
Renovate both Oklahoma and Wasson. Total project cost, $18,860,690; estimated PlanCon reimbursement, $6,000,000; estimated district cost, $12,860,690; and annual energy savings, $29,000.
Options 2 and 4
Renovate and expand both Oklahoma and Wasson Elementary Schools. Total project cost, $24,108,159; PlanCon reimbursement, $6,000,000; estimated district cost, $18,108,159; energy savings, $29,000.
