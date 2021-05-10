DuBOIS — In honor of National Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, the DuBois Area School Board celebrated educators and the impact they have on the lives of students at last Thursday’s work session.
“I think that our school district is in an exceptional position this year and in a place where many other districts across the nation have not been able to achieve what we have this year,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “I think it’s so important that we recognize that success that we have gained for the betterment of our students and for our school community all the way back to March 13 of 2020 and to the present can be attributed to the dedication and the unwavering commitment of every single person on our team. And we believe that when you believe in impossible things, you can actually do impossible things, and we did.”
About a month ago, Benton said she sent out a letter to local businesses, “recognizing the impact that COVID has had on the local businesses and simply asked for their support — if they were able to make a donation, it could be some items that they had perhaps in their inventory that were extra, or if they were aware of a business that was in need, if they would perhaps want to purchase a gift card for support to another local business,” said Benton.
“Anything that they had available to them or that they would like to contribute, that we would be able to show the recognition and appreciation for all the hard work of our team this year,” said Benton. “We have had tremendous and overwhelming support and incredibly generous donations.”
Reflecting back, Benton said many times people think about everything that was lost throughout the pandemic.
“But I feel that our district, although we have experienced some significant challenges and hardships, we have gained more and we are in much better place than we were previously,” said Benton. “We are stronger together. We have enhanced technology through the hard work of our team. We have been able to ensure that our students received the full curriculum which they deserve to have. Back in the spring, we made the transition to provide continuity of education for planned instruction, because to just stop teaching with 10 weeks of the school year remaining was just simply not an option that we were willing to consider. We’ve made some tough decisions and sometimes decisions that people didn’t necessarily understand at the time.”
For example, Benton said it wasn’t the most popular whenever she asked the board for the district to revise the school calendar and go to school for half a day every Saturday.
“However, by doing so, we were able to complete the curriculum and provide our students with a full 180 days of instruction,” said Benton. “And that really set the stage for us to come in and get started to ensure that we would meet the curriculum expectations for the school year as well.”
The names of teachers and staff were written on pieces of paper and then drawn from cups by the nine board members in order to award prizes donated. Benton included every bus and van driver and substitute teacher who has subbed more than 30 days within the district.
“We just want to express our sincere appreciation to all of our teachers and staff for an exceptional job in unprecedented times,” said Benton.