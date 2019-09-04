The restroom project at the Highland Street softball fields has been completed, according to DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton.
It has been a long time coming because for years, the district’s players coaches and spectators have used portable restroom facilities.
Benton said the new restroom facility was open for use during the spring softball season and was greatly appreciated.
“The restroom project is a fine example of teamwork within our maintenance department — from HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), to plumbing, electrical and construction,” said Benton. “The expertise of our team resulted in a facility that will serve our community for many years to come. We greatly respect and appreciate the work of our maintenance team.”
Benton said the district is also thankful for the following donors whose generous donations helped to offset the cost of the project.
They include: Coldwell Banker Developac Realty, $5,000; Beard Legal Group, P.C. $1,000; Swift Kennedy & Company, $1,000; Polish Citizens Club Inc., $1,000; and Clepper Bus Service, Inc., $250.