DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved the submission of construction documents to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the Wasson Elementary School renovation project Wednesday at the board’s special meeting.
The board approved submission of PlanCon Part F to the state, in an 8-0 vote. Directors Jeffery Madinger Sr., David Schwab, Sam Armagost, Larry Salone, Mark Gilga, Gilbert Barker, Robert Wachob and Dustan Dodd voted yes. There is currently a vacant seat on the board.
PlanCon is a state program which reimburses school districts a portion of what is spent on a given construction project.
The project is expected to be “out to bid” on Jan. 28, 2020. Final approval of the building project is anticipated in March 2020.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.
Vote on taxesThe board also voted to keep any potential property tax increases for the 2020-2021 school year within the state index.
For the 2020-2021 school year, the DuBois Area’s adjusted index rate is set at 3.5 percent.
The adjusted index rate is calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for individual districts from a statewide base index. The adjusted index is calculated using a formula based on a property market value to personal income ratio average within a district.
Each year, school districts in Pennsylvania are required to decide whether to pass a resolution limiting any potential tax increase to within a percentage calculated by PDE, or to submit a preliminary budget to the department and move forward with seeking either a referendum exception or voter approval for tax increases.
The vote does not serve as an approval for a tax increase or eliminate the possibility of one. It limits potential increases to 3.5 percent or less.
In other action, the board approved:
- The superintendent’s signing the Transportation Plan between the district and the Jefferson County Children and Youth Agency, an Every Student Succeeds Act requirement.
- The purchase of 6 Tripp Lite Charging Carts and 180 Acer C732 Chromebooks (with licensing) from CDW-G for an amount not to exceed $46,294.80 through COSTARS, which is Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program.
- The purchase of 53 Promethean ActivPanel Nickel 65-inch interactive displays and cables from CDW-G for an amount not to exceed $104,945.83, also through COSTARS.
- The job description for homeless liaison, which is a member of the administrative team working under the direction of the superintendent.
- The retirement of Stephen Taylor, custodian at the middle school, effective Dec. 5. Superintendent Wendy Benton expressed well wishes and appreciation to Taylor for his 11 years of service to the district and said he was “a tremendous asset to our team.”