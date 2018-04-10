DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Director Ben Haugh has resigned from the board, effective immediately.
Haugh told the Courier Express Monday that he handed his letter of resignation to board secretary Danette Farrell April 3.
He said that he was resigning for personal reasons and declined any further comment.
Haugh’s board seat serves Region A in the district, which is comprised of the City of DuBois.
In Sunday’s edition, the DASD published a public notice that it is seeking a candidate on the school board to fill the anticipated vacancy in Region A.
“Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest indicating their address and a resume to the DuBois Area School District, Administrative Center, Attention: Danette M. Farrell, Board Secretary, 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois PA 15801 by 12 p.m. on April 19, 2018,” the notice said.
A special board meeting has been scheduled prior to the regular board meeting (7 p.m.) on April 26 beginning at 6 p.m. for the purpose of interviewing possible candidates to fill this anticipated vacancy and for all other general business matters. The meeting will be held at the Administrative Center.
Board member vacancies are filled according to school board policy and applicable school laws. The policy states that when a vacancy occurs by reason of death, resignation, removal from a district or region, or otherwise, the vacancy will be filled in accordance with the School Code and Sunshine Act and by appointment by a majority vote of the remaining members of the board within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy. Haugh was in the middle of serving his four-year term, which expires in December 2019.
