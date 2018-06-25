DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved the final 2018-19 general fund budget in the amount of $64,675,348, with no increase in property taxes.
Eight directors — David Schwab, Lee Mitchell, Albert Varacallo, Larry Salone, Mark Gilga, Sam Armagost, Randy Curley, Jeff Madinger Sr. — voted in favor of the budget. Patty Fish was absent.
Even though the board did not raise taxes for the 2018-19 school year, the proposed real estate tax in Clearfield County is 95.20 mills and 31.18 mills in Jefferson County due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio by the State Equalization Board. Current millage rates are 95.27 in Clearfield County and 30.90 in Jefferson County.
Total revenue for 2018-19 is listed at $58,005,823. Last year’s revenue was $57,301,678.
Expenditures for 2018-19 are listed at $64,675,348. Broken down, they are as follows: Salaries, $25,056,380; benefits, $17,290,738; professional/technical services, $1,178,560; property services, $921,781; other services, $9,688,144; supplies, $2,472,734; equipment, $86,000; other operating expenses, $473,021; debt service, $2,967,990; budgetary reserve, $60,000; and building repairs and improvement, $4,200,000.
The board also approved the following tax rates to be re-enacted as appropriate: $5 per capita tax; $5 personal tax; 0.5 percent wage tax; 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax; and $5 local service tax.
Solicit Bids
The board authorized the administration to solicit bids for the district’s Wide Area Network under the E-Rate Category 1 service program. The current agreement on the existing building-to-building fiber network will expire June 30, 2019.
Hospitalization Coverage
Directors approved the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield hospitalization and prescription coverage rates for the term beginning July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
Insurance
The board approved the Delta Dental insurance policy renewal for the term beginning July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. This represents a decrease from $4.74 PEPM to $4.52 PEPM.
The group life insurance rates from CM Regent Solutions, effective July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, at a rate of 8.6 cents per thousand ($.086/$1,000) and 2 cents per thousand ($.02/$1,000) for accidental death and dismemberment. This represents no increase in the current rates.
COBRA
A proposal from UPMC Benefit Management Services for COBRA administration, effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 at a cost of $1,650 was approved.
Workers’ Compensation
The board renewed the workers’ compensation policy with BrickStreet beginning July 1, 2018 through July 1, 2019 at a rate of $143,522. This is a decrease of $2,450.
