The DuBois Area School Board has approved the final 2019-2020 general fund budget in the amount of $63,725,889 with no increase in property taxes.
Directors unanimously voted in favor of the budget at last week’s meeting. They include David Schwab, Lee Mitchell, Albert Varacallo, Larry Salone, Mark Gilga, Sam Armagost, Gil Barker, Patty Fish and Jeff Madinger Sr.
Even though the board did not raise taxes for the 2019-2020 school year, the actual millage rates are 95.27 in Clearfield County and 30.67 in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board. Last year’s millage rates were 95.20 mills in Clearfield County and 31.18 mills in Jefferson County.
Overall, the 2019-2020 budget represents a 1.4 percent decrease from last year’s $64,675,348 budget.
Total revenue for next year’s budget is estimated at $59,959,561. Last year’s budget totaled $58,005,823.
The two key sources of revenue are local and state. Local revenue sources make up approximately 45 percent of the district’s funding. These include real estate taxes, earned income taxes, real estate transfer taxes and other sources. A large portion of the district’s local revenue comes from real estate taxes.
State revenue sources make up about 52 percent of the district’s budget. Most of these are in the form of grants and subsidies and distributed through different formulas.
Federal revenue sources are the district Title accounts, which make up less than 3 percent of the district’s revenue.
Total expenses are listed at $63,725,889. Last year’s expenses were listed at $64,675,348.
The district is using $3,766,328 of its fund balance to balance the 2019-2020 budget.
One of the largest categories under expenditures is instruction, which makes up 59.3 percent of the budget. Support services make up 33.5 percent of the budget, non-instructional, 1.5 percent, facilities improvement, 1.6 percent and 4.2 percent for other expenditures, which include debt service, interfund transfer and budgetary reserve.
Salaries and benefits make up 70 percent of the district’s budget.
Twenty three percent of the district’s budget goes towards contracts and obligations.
District Business Manager Jeanette Buriak earlier discussed the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS), noting that the district cannot do anything about employer pension costs. They will continue to be a major factor in budgeting concerns, she said. During the 2018-19 school year, the district’s rate is 33.43 percent. In the 2019-2020 school year budget, it is 34.29 percent.
The board also approved the following tax rates to be re-enacted as appropriate: $5 per capita tax; $5 personal tax; 0.5 percent wage tax; 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax; and $5 local service tax.