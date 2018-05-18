DuBOIS — Directors of the DuBois Area School District approved the proposed general fund budget for 2018-19 in the amount of $64,675,348, with no increase in property taxes.
Even though the board did not raise taxes for the 2018-19 school year, the proposed real estate tax in Clearfield County is 95.20 mills and 31.18 mills in Jefferson County due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio by the State Equalization Board. Current millage rates are 95.27 in Clearfield County and 30.90 in Jefferson County.
The board voted 9-0 in favor of the proposed budget.
Total revenue for 2018-19 is listed at $58,005,823. Last year’s revenue was $57,301,678.
Expenditures for 2018-19 are listed at $64,675,348. Broken down, they are as follows: Salaries, $25,056,380; benefits, $17,290,738; professional/technical services, $1,178,560; property services, $921,781; other services, $9,688,144; supplies, $2,472,734; equipment, $86,000; other operating expenses, $473,021; debt service, $2,967,990; budgetary reserve, $60,000; and building repairs and improvement, $4,200,000.
The budget will be available for public inspection for 30 days at the administrative center on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois and on the district’s website.
The vote on the final budget is expected to take place at the board’s regular meeting on June 21.
