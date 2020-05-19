DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board has approved the proposed final 2020-2021 general fund budget in the amount of $62,095,176 with no increase in property taxes.
Directors unanimously voted in favor of adopting the proposed budget at last week’s virtual meeting. They include Larry Salone, David Schwab, Albert Varacallo, Mark Gilga, Sam Armagost, Gil Barker, Jeff Madinger Sr., Robert Wachob and Dustan Dodd.
Last year’s budget was $63,725,889.
The actual millage rate for Clearfield County is 95.28 and 30.24 in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board. Last year’s millage rates were 95.27 mills in Clearfield County and 30.67 mills in Jefferson County.
Total estimated revenues and other financing sources for next year’s budget is estimated at $58,660,244. Of that amount, $24,872,725 is from local sources, $30,764,188 from state revenue and $3,023,331 from federal revenue. Last year’s budget totaled $59,959,561.
The total estimated fund balance, revenues, and other financing sources available for appropriation for next year’s budget is estimated at $69,696,174.
Under expenditures, $33,525,962 will be spent on instruction; $18,663,319 for support services; $934,895 for operation of operation of non-instructional services; and $4,624,500 for facilities acquisition, construction and improvement services.
Facilities improvement will make up 3.9 percent of the district’s proposed budget for 2020-21 due to the Wasson Elementary addition and renovation project.
The district’s total cash and investments estimates for June 30, 2020, are listed at $26,145,210. It is projected to be $36,010,277 as of June 30, 2021.
The district’s long-term indebtedness is estimated at $13,880,883 as of June 30, 2020. It is projected to be $32,214,074 as of June 30, 2021.
In next year’s budget the total estimated ending committed, assigned and unassigned fund balance and budgetary reserve is listed at $8,195,998.
Final budget adoption is expected to take place at the board’s June 18 meeting.
The budget is available for review on the district’s website.