DuBOIS — Two DuBois Area School District educators — Leah Wallock and Dorothea Hackett — have been named a Keystones Technology Innovator STAR by the Pennsylvania Association of Educational Communications and Technology (PAECT).
Wallock, a math teacher at the DuBois Area Middle School, was nominated by Principal Darren Hack and Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz for providing her students with 21st Century learning experiences.
“Ms. Wallock is very deserving of this honor, and will learn new and exciting skills that she will then be able to share with both our students and staff,” said Hack. “We have been participating in this program for many years.”
Hackett, a DuBois Area High School instructor and English Department chairwoman, was nominated for this award by Principal Brian Weible and Assistant Principal Chuck Pasternak for her innovative implementation of technology in her classroom on a regular basis in order to enhance the educational experiences of her students.
Wallock and Hackett are two of only approximately 100 K-12 educators across Pennsylvania to be recognized with this STAR designation, which stands for State Technology Advocates Redefining our Schools.
By receiving this honor, Wallock and Hackett will be attending the Keystone Technology Innovator Summit to be held at Shippensburg University July 26-30, where they will continue to develop professionally in many areas focused on technology and communications. At this summit, they will be recognized for their roles in helping the DuBois Area School District improve learning environments through the use of technology in its classrooms. They will also engage in hands-on workshops, collaboration opportunities, and professional development all aimed at advancing the PAECT’s mission of helping teachers become leading edge innovators in the effective use of educational communications and technology to improve learning for students across the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
As a result of their experiences, they will then continue to strengthen their schools by sharing lessons and best practices with their colleagues. They will also be provided resources and opportunities to nurture and enrich her technological skills.
“I feel very fortunate to have an opportunity like this,” said Wallock, who has taught in the district for nine years. “The KTI Summit will give me a chance to strengthen my educational technology background and allow me to bring new ideas and practices back to my classroom. I am looking forward to expanding my professional skill set, which will ultimately benefit my future students.”
Other previous STARS from the middle school include Nicole Hill, Josh Bundy, Jacob Otto, Rob Hanzley, Barb Reedy, Sarah Sherry, and Danielle Catalano, said Hack.