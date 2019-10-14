DuBOIS — Second- and third-graders in all of the DuBois Area School District elementary schools participated in a non-traditional career fair Friday at Wasson Elementary. The event was called Careers on Wheels.
Careers On Wheels is an exciting version of the traditional career fair, but it differs in that participating companies bring their company vehicles to showcase and to use for their 10-minute mini-career presentations, said Stephanie Errigo, school counselor at Juniata Elementary School.
The goal is to create an engaging environment that will help to showcase careers in the community, she said.
Each classroom was assigned to the various stations. All of the students had the opportunity to visit each vehicle in their station and to learn about different local career opportunities.
The stations included: DuSan Ambulance, Bigfoot Radio Station, Paris Cleaners, WTAJ, Allegheny Contracting, Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office, Legacy Trucking, Sandy Township Police, Reynoldsville Police, Superior Equipment, Legend Powersports, and DuBois City Police.
Presenters provided a brief history of what led them to their current career or job, a description of their occupation, education and training and the importance of life-long learning, skills needed, positive and negative aspects of their careers. There was also time for questions and answers from the students.