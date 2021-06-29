DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at this month’s meeting, approved the memorandum of agreement between Director of Athletics Chuck Ferra and the district, effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.
Ferra has been serving as the athletic director since August 2017, first as the interim athletic director, and then athletic director in December 2017.
The agreement was passed in a 7-0 vote. Those directors voting in favor were President Larry Salone, David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Mark Gilga, Jeff Madinger, Robert Wachob and Dustan Dodd. Sam Armagost and Gil Barker were absent.
Andrew Edinger was hired as assistant athletic director for the 2021-22 school year at a stipend of $5,000.
The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty position of project specific instructional leader for technology, as per contract, effective July 1 through June 30, 2022 (to be paid with Title IV funds): Beth Saxman, C.G. Johnson, Reynoldsville; Jessica Duell, Juniata Elementary; Matthew Cherubini, Oklahoma Elementary; Heather Dzikiy, Wasson Elementary; Rebecca Sensor, DuBois Area Middle School; and Michael Gressler, DuBois Area High School.
The following were hired as instructors for the summer school program at the middle school to be held on July 6-29 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week), contingent upon enrollment: Maitland Flock, math, July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22; Jeffrey Bellerillo, science, July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15; and Jeannine Anthony, ELA, July 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29.
Under employment/reassignment, the board hired Nicole DeArmitt as a supervisor of special education at a salary of $73,500, effective on or after July 1, as per Act 93 agreement.
With regard to School Police Officers, the board appointed, the following, effective for the 2021-22 school year: Janice Bart as officer-in-charge/director of school safety and security; Jeffrey Wilson as assistant officer-in-charge; and William Mostyn as officer-in-charge of criminal investigations.
Upon the recommendation of Robert Kriner, director of special education, the board hired Stephanie Novak as a special education instructor for the 2021 extended school year program.
The board rescinded the action (board meeting of March 26) hiring the following individuals as instructors for the 2021 elementary summer skills enhancement program, contingent upon enrollment: Ashleigh Carlson, Dory Ferra, Amy Marshall, Matheu Smiley (July 13, 14 and 15) and Kaytie Straw (July 22, 27, 28, 29).
Upon the recommendation of Barbara Jo Smith, director of federal programs/elementary principal, the board hired the following for the 2021 elementary summer skills enhancement program, contingent upon enrollment: Sherry Bailey, Mary Ann Baker, Cathy Giffin, Joan Klark, Leigh Ann May, Alana Smiley, Matheu Smiley, Kaytie Straw, Ashleigh Carlson (July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22), Rebeca Franchino (July 13, 14, 15, 27, 28, 29), Dory Ferra (July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22), Vicki Gulvas (July 13, 14, 15, 20, 27, 28, 29) and Amy Marshall (July 6, 7, 8, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29); and paraprofessionals, Joanna Dinger and Tammy Kalgren.
Mitchell Ferra, varsity assistant baseball coach (interscholastic spring sports for the 2020-21 school year) was approved to receive the remainder of the prorated amount for the extra-duty position, effective April 26, through the remainder of the 2020-21 spring sports season due to the resignation of Michael Misiewicz. Ferra and Misiewicz were initially approved, board meeting of Feb. 26, to split the position 50/50; however, upon the resignation of Misiewicz, effective April 26, Ferra assumed the additional responsibilities.
Carlee Freeberg was hired as the extra-duty position of head coach for soccer — middle school (seventh and eighth grade girls) for fall sports for the 2021-22 school year.
The following individuals for extra-duty positions for winter sports for the 2021-22 school year, as per contract, were hired: Boys’ basketball: Greg Kennis, junior high coach (eighth grade) and Cole Kriner, junior high coach (ninth grade); wrestling: Dennis Nosker, varsity assistant wrestling; junior high basketball (fall, seventh and eighth grade girls): Christopher Sheloski (seventh grade) junior high assistant and Rodney Thompson (eighth grade) junior high assistant; girls’ volleyball: Brooks Carr, junior high head coach; and Jamie Hoffer, junior high assistant coach.