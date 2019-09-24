The DuBois Area School District’s transition into the Community Eligibility Provision Program — which means all students at all district schools can receive free breakfast and lunch — is a success so far, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
After consulting with Tom Koscienski, the district’s general manager of food services, Benton, at last week’s board work session, said student participation in lunch is at 76 percent and 44 percent at breakfast as of Sept. 13.
“So we have already exceeded our goals,” said Benton. “We’re still making tweaks to the programs, especially to the lunches, but overall we are surpassing the goals that we had set, and we’re only in the first month of school.”
Benton said she appreciates the hard work of the cafeteria staff, the custodians and the teachers who are making the program a success.
“I was in the cafeteria myself mopping up milk on the floor and helping kids to open their breakfast items and things, and I just think it’s a wonderful opportunity for our children,” said Benton. “I appreciate it, it requires a lot of support. It really says a lot about the dedication of those in our district.”
Prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year, the board approved the district’s participation in the CEP Program through the 2022-2023 school year.
CEP was created through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. It provides an alternative to household applications, and free and reduced meal prices and eliminates the administrative burden of collecting household applications. It was created to improve access to free school meals in eligible high poverty schools and it offers all students free breakfast and lunch meals. There is no enrollment necessary and no paperwork to be filled out.
The requirements for participation include having a minimum percentage of identified students in the school year prior to implementing CEP. The formula takes the number of identified students divided by the total enrolled number of students. The district needed to have an Identified Student Percentage of greater than 40 percent; it is at 45.86 percent.
The other requirements are:
- Serve free lunches and breakfast to all students.
- Household applications for free and reduced priced meals are no longer collected.