DuBOIS — Sydney Weaver was hired as business education instructor at the DuBois Area Senior High School at last week’s board meeting.
The hiring was effective Nov. 19 at a salary of $44,167, as per contract, at Bachelor’s Step 1, Year 1. The salary is to be prorated for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year.
In other action the board rescinded its Oct. 25 action to hire Robert Freemer as Information Technology director, at a salary of $75,000 annually, to be prorated for the 2018-19 school year.
Jennifer Boleen was hired as a health aide at the high school (1,640 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 19.
Megan Mileski was hired as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Oklahoma Elementary School (882 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 19.
A number of status changes were made, including the following:
- Colette Lyle from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Oklahoma Elementary (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (990 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 19.
- Kathleen Cole-Nelson from day-to-day substitute elementary instructor at Wasson Elementary School to short-term substitute elementary instructor at Wasson Elementary School, effective Aug. 22 through Oct. 24.
- Karrie Miller from day-to-day substitute special education instructor at Oklahoma Elementary/DuBois Area Middle School, effective Aug. 22 through Oct. 24.
- Carol Simpson from day-to-day substitute special education instructor at the high school to short-term substitute special education instructor at the high school, effective Sept. 4 through Nov. 14.
The following extra-duty positions hirings were also approved:
- David Martin as WBVR coordinator (high school), effective Nov. 12 through the remainder of the 2018-19 school year.
- Brooks Carr as junior high head coach for girls’ volleyball (seventh and eighth grade) for interscholastic winter sports for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract.
- Thomas Pfingstler, fifth/sixth grade intramural boys’ basketball, as per contract.
- Christopher Sheloski, fifth/sixth grade intramural boys’ basketball, as per contract.
The following were approved as volunteers for the 2018-19 athletic season:
- Bill Clark, ninth grade basketball.
- Karin Pfingstler, elementary intramural basketball.
- Jason Reed, elementary intramural basketball.
- Suzie Sullivan, elementary intramural basketball.
- Jamie Hoffer, volleyball (middle school).
Resignation
Kristin Schneider’s resignation from the extra-duty position of WBVR coordinator (high school) for the 2018-19 school year was approved, effective Nov. 12.
