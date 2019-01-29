Steve Moore was hired as Information Technology director at last week’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
The hiring was effective on or after Monday at a salary of $70,000 annually, to be prorated for the 2018-19 school year.
Moore replaces Daniel Brocious, whose resignation was effective Nov. 19, 2018.
In other action the board:
- Hired Lisa O’Dell as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary (882 hours per year), effective Jan. 25.
- Approved the change of status for Lauren Wilson-Alt from day-to-day substitute librarian/21st Century Learning Applications instructor at the middle school to short-term substitute librarian/21st Century Learning Applications instructor at the middle school, effective Oct. 3, 2018.
Upon the recommendation of Athletic Director Chuck Ferra and high school Principal Brian Weible, the board approved hiring the following individuals for the extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract:
- Baseball: Todd Stiner, head coach; Mark Guthridge, varsity assistant; David Ryan and Nathaniel Sabados (varsity assistants to be split 50/50).
- Softball: Dennis Nosker, head coach; Daniel Snyder, varsity assistant; and Matthew Roush, varsity assistant.
- Track (Boys): Brian Clinger, head coach; Bradley Sweet and Greg Posteraro, both varsity assistants.
- Track (Girls): Scott Sullivan, head coach; Justin Marshall and Robert Bateman, both varsity assistants.
- Track (Seventh/Eighth Grade): Shawn Deemer, coordinator; Jason Shilala, Kyle Bish and Cory Yarus, all assistants.
- Volleyball (Boys): Thomas Hibbert, head coach; and Jason Gustafson, varsity assistant.
- Tennis (Boys): Jenna Kirk, head coach.
Resignation
The board approved the resignation of Karrie Miller, special education teacher, effective at the end of the work day on Feb. 8.
Leaves of Absence
The following unpaid leaves of absence were approved:
- Julie Baun, middle school teacher, beginning Jan. 10 through the end of the 2018-19 school year.
- Leon Blose, custodian, middle school, beginning Jan. 2-25.
- Heather Rees, Wasson Elementary School special education instructor, beginning Dec. 14, 2018, through Dec. 21, 2018.
- Melissa Frano, paraprofessional at Wasson Elementary School, effective Jan. 11 through Feb. 13.
