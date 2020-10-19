DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board held a virtual Act 34 public hearing last Thursday for the proposed Oklahoma Elementary School renovation and addition project.
Act 34 of 1973 requires that a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions for second, third and fourth class school districts.
A description of the project, including facts relative to educational, physical, administrative, budgetary and fiscal matters of the project were presented.
Last month, the DuBois Area School Board, by resolution, adopted and authorized the maximum project cost of $13,820,516, a maximum building construction cost of $4,010,215 and other project costs (site work, renovations, financing) of $9,810,301.
Project Need
R. Jeffrey Straub and Grace Heiland of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates briefly summarized information about the project in the Act 34 booklet.
Oklahoma Elementary has existed on the site for 68 years. The original building was constructed in 1952 with the most significant addition, comprising roughly half of the current building area, constructed in 1975. Other smaller additions include two classrooms added in 1994 and an elevator addition constructed in 1997. There was an HVAC replacement project in 2007, but the area of work was confined to the 1952 original building. The majority of the school has not been modernized since its construction.
Currently, the building houses approximately 22 classrooms, library and multi-purpose room serving gym and cafeteria functions. A gymnasium addition would be required to separate dining from physical education activities, consistent with other elementary schools within the district. The existing administrative office is remote from the main entrance, and the building does not have a secure vestibule and entry sequence that is consistent with modern security standards.
The exterior envelope and a number of systems were found to be substandard. These include a roof that is past its warranty and has limited roof insulation; windows and door systems that are not thermally efficient and are at the end of their life expectancy; and masonry that is in need of repointing as well as rusted lintels at masonry openings on the building’s facade. While these corrections need to occur, once done the building envelope will be sound and will last for another 40 years if maintained correctly.
Interior finishes are dated and beyond their life expectancy. While the staff has maintained the building well, it has been 68/45 years since the building and main addition was originally constructed. The kitchen equipment is original to the kitchen’s construction in 1975, and is past its useful life and in need of replacement.
The engineering systems, many of which are past their life expectancy, are in need of repair and replacement. Existing building system deficiencies include the following: Electrical capacity, energy efficiency, lighting, emergency lighting, fire alarm, communications, and air quality/ventilation, heating, air conditioning, plumbing and handicapped accessibility.
These factors indicate that the existing building is currently being used beyond its maximum capabilities and will be unable to accommodate the services required by both the students and the community moving forward without substantial renovation.
The state Department of Education recognizes that every 20 year period a building facility should be brought up to the above standards and that is why measures for reimbursement are set in place to help with the financial burden. No additional capital improvement reimbursement from PDE will be available to this building for the next 20 year period after this construction project.
There were no public comments made at the hearing. Public comment may be received in written format until noon on Nov. 16 at the DuBois Area School District Administrative Offices located at 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois.