About 10 members of the public attended a public hearing Tuesday for the purpose of reviewing the planning, designing, constructing, furnishing and equipping of an addition to Wasson Elementary School in Sandy Township.
Also at the Act 34 hearing were several school administrators, directors and Mike Kelly from KCBA Architects. Act 34 of 1973 requires that a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions for second, third and fourth class school districts.
During the hearing, a description of the elementary school project was presented. This included information concerning the educational, physical, administrative, budgetary and fiscal matters related to the project. Prior to the public hearing, this information was also available at the district administrative office, 500 Liberty Boulevard.
Earlier this year, the DuBois Area School Board, by resolution, adopted and authorized the maximum project cost of $17,390,504 and a maximum building construction cost of $3,386,267.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, only one person, Jim LaBorde, asked about the construction egress due to concerns about construction vehicles being on his property located near the school.
A project update will be held at the board work session on Oct. 24, which will include construction documents.
At the Dec. 4 board meeting, KCBA will provide another project update and seek approval to go out to bid.
The project is expected to be “out to bid” on Jan. 28, 2020. Final approval of the building project is anticipated in March 2020.
At the April board meeting, the board granted approval for KCBA Architects to move forward with plans for renovating and expanding Wasson Elementary School.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.