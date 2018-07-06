DuBOIS — Once again, the DuBois Area School District hopes to feed as many hungry children as possible over the next few weeks with the launch of its annual free summer food service program.
According to the district, lunch will be served to any child 18 years of age or younger from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and all children are welcome to participate free of charge.
Starting July 10 through Aug. 9 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays children can enjoy a nutritious lunch at any of the following locations: CG Johnson Elementary School, DuBois Area Middle School and Treasure Lake Church.
During the week of Aug. 13 through Aug. 17, Monday through Friday, lunch will be served at any of the following locations: CG Johnson Elementary School, DuBois Are Middle School, Treasure Lake Church and the DuBois Area High School.
On Monday, Aug. 20 and Tuesday, Aug. 21, lunch will be available at the DuBois Area Middle School and Treasure Lake Church.
What constitutes a meal?
As per state guidelines, children must choose at least three of the five components available for the school lunch: One-half cup of a fruit or vegetable, meat or meat alternative, choice of vegetable, choice of fruit, grain/bread, and a choice of milk (1 percent white, fat-free white, chocolate, vanilla or strawberry).
Weekly vegetable subgroups may include:
- Dark Green – Spinach, Broccoli, Romaine and Spring Salad
- Red/Orange – Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Red Peppers
- Legumes – Beans and Peas
- Starchy – Potatoes, Corn, Peas and Lima Beans
- Other Vegetables – Celery sticks, Cucumbers, Cauliflower, Green Peppers, Green Beans, Cabbage and Green Peppers
Daily fruit selections may include:
- Oranges, Apples, Bananas, Grapes, Pears, Peaches, Cantaloupe, Melon, Strawberries, Applesauce, Pineapple, and Mandarin Oranges
All meals meet strict nutrition standards including a balance of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy, according to the district. These nutritious meals provide an important resource to many children and families. All site locations will also sell affordable meals to adults, over the age of 18, for $2.50 per meal.
Who Pays For It?
The free summer food service program is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through an application process completed by Director of Food Services Tom Koscienski and Business Manager Jeanette Buriak.
“Tom and Jeanette are to be commended for their time and efforts to not only complete and submit the application but also for the coordination, planning and preparation to provide nutritious meals for children over the summer months,” said Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton. “I certainly recognize and appreciate their commitment to the children of our community.”
This will be the seventh consecutive year that the district has offered the free lunch program. Over the past years, a total of 19,559 meals have been served, said Koscienski.
Misconceptions
Although the free summer food service program occurs on an annual basis, there are often a few misconceptions, Benton said.
“First and most importantly, there are no income guidelines. Second, all children, even children that are not residents of the school district, are eligible and welcome to participate. Third, the district receives state and federal reimbursement for every lunch that is served,” Benton said.
Dates Selected
The dates for the summer food program were selected to optimize the potential to feed as many children as possible.
The district has tried to schedule around summer school, athletic camps, academic camps and band camps.
“Our goal is to make free lunches available to as many children as possible during the summer months,” said Koscienski.
Good Nutrition
Good nutrition is essential for learning and helps to promote health and wellness, district officials said.
“When our children are healthy and well, they continue to make positive strides developmentally over the summer months and return to school ready to learn,” Benton said. “The summer food service program is also a nice way to show our students how much we care about them – even when they are on summer vacation. I’m sure the cafeteria staff will appreciate seeing some friendly faces coming through the lunch line as well.”
