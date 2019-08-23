The DuBois Area School District Transportation Department is responsible for the safe and efficient transport of students and district employees, according to district officials.
Bus drivers follow all state regulations regarding school bus operation and traffic laws. The children’s safety is always the top priority.
Riding the school bus is a privilege, not a right, according to the district. They enforce bus rules to make travel to and from school as safe as possible. Please be aware that the district monitors video and audio on all DuBois Area School District buses to ensure drivers and students abide by these rules:
- Do not throw objects inside or out of the bus.
- Noise should be at a level acceptable to both the driver and/or coaches.
- Keep the bus clean, and throw trash in the proper containers.
- Remain in your seat.
- Keep hands, feet, and objects to yourself.
- No glass containers.
- Keep the aisle clear.
- Do not compromise the safety of yourself or others.
- Students will follow directions given by the bus driver and/or the coaches.
- The school, bus driver, and/or coaches are not responsible for personal items left unattended on the bus.
School bus safetySchool bus safety is a high priority in Pennsylvania. Students, parents, teachers, administrators, transportation providers and the motoring public all play important roles in keeping children safe while on or around the school bus.
- When drivers meet a stopped school bus with red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended, they must stop.
- When drivers approach an intersection where a school bus is stopped with red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended, they must stop, whether they are on the same street or across street.
- Drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus.
- Drivers do not have to stop on a highway with clearly defined dividing sections or physical barriers providing separate roadways. This only applies when the school bus is on the opposite side of the road.
- Driver must wait until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn before moving.
- Do not move until all the children have reached a place of safety.
School bus stopping lawAnyone convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law will receive all of the following penalties:
- 60-day driver’s license suspension
- Five points on their driving record
- $250 fine
For more information about the school bus stopping law and to see photo examples, visit www.dmv.state.pa.us.