Three new DuBois Area School Police Officers were sworn in by Clearfield County President Judge Fredric Ammerman on Aug. 21 at the Clearfield County Courthouse, according to Officer in Charge and School Safety Coordinator Janice Bart.
Those sworn in were retired Pennsylvania State Police Officers Mary Jane McGinnis, William Mostyn and Michael Pisarchick. The officers were also sworn in by Jefferson County Judge John Henry Foradora on Aug. 21, too.
The three were designated by the school board to act as SPOs at the district’s Aug. 15 meeting. Superintendent Wendy Benton was authorized, through the solicitor, to apply to the Judges of the Courts of Common Pleas of Clearfield and Jefferson counties to appoint these individuals to act as SPOs for the district, and upon receipt of appropriate clearances, certifications and approval by the Courts, to enter into an employment agreement.
Bart said the new school police officers will assist with coverage for school safety in all school buildings and during school events for the 2019-2020 school year.
Acts of kindnessAt Friday’s special board meeting, Benton reported that the district was the beneficiary of several generous acts of kindness over the past week.
In addition to the backpack and school supply drive initiated by H&R Block of DuBois, Benton said the district received 22 pairs of sneakers for students.
“We had talked about some of our schools, how there are shoe share programs, where they kind of borrow shoes,” said Benton. “And some donors said, “No, we want kids to be able to have shoes and keep the shoes, not borrow them.’ So I received 22 pairs of sneakers.”
Also, Benton said Robin Elliott, the woman who provided the district with more than $1,000 worth of snack items for the district’s summer lunch programs, conducted a purse drive in Wexford to help the high school’s DuBois Rotary Interact Club.
“They’re (Interact Club) collecting purses and are going to fill them with supplies for women in shelters,” said Benton.
Connections continue to be made, said Benton.
Also this past week, a woman donated an organ to the high school music department.
Benton said music instructor Nicholas Kloszewski is excited to be getting an organ for his department and the maintenance department was making arrangements to pick the organ up.
“There are lots of great things going on, tremendous support from our community and I am most grateful to everyone that’s helped us to have a successful start to our school year,” said Benton.