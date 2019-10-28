DuBOIS — The next step for the Wasson Elementary School renovation project was taken at last week’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
The board approved the submissions of PlanCon Part D and E to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, in a 6-0 vote. Directors Jeffery Madinger Sr., Lee Mitchell, David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Patty Fish and Sam Armagost voted yes. Larry Salone, Mark Gilga and Gilbert Barker were absent.
PlanCon is a state program which reimburses school districts a portion of what they spend on a given construction project.
PlanCon Part D includes project accounting based on estimates, while PlanCon Part E includes design development to the PDE.
At the board’s work session on Oct. 17, there was much discussion about PlanCon and Mike Kelly of KCBA Architects mentioned that one of the rooms they thought would be approved and eligible for PlanCon reimbursement was rejected.
“We have further looked into that and made the necessary changes so that it will be accepted for PlanCon reimbursement,” Superintendent Wendy Benton said at last week’s meeting. “We’re continuing to look to find ways so we can maximize the PlanCon opportunities that may be available to us.”
At the Dec. 4 board meeting, KCBA is expected to provide another project update and seek approval to seek bids.
The project is expected to be “out to bid” on Jan. 28, 2020. Final approval of the building project is anticipated in March 2020.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard. At that time, Benton said members of the administrative team are expected to present an update on state assessment results, as well as updates on district initiatives.
“We found that we have a lot of areas in which we can be very proud and celebrate,” said Benton. “We also identified some areas for growth.”