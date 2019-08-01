The DuBois Area School Board approved continuing with the Eureka Math program at last week’s meeting.
A professional learning services agreement with Great Minds for the implementation of Eureka Math at a cost of $10,400 was unanimously approved. This is for the third year of a three-year implementation plan.
Eureka Math is being used in kindergarten through fourth grade.
In addition, the board approved the Get More Math one year license proposal for the 2019-2020 school year at a cost of $13,395 as well as the technology devices to support the program at a cost of $55,364. The total cost is $68,769.
This program, which was requested by the middle school and high school principals, department chairpersons and teachers, will replace Study Island Math, according to supplemental information provided in the board’s agenda packet.
Study Island is also a technology-based tool, but after participating in a free Get More Math district pilot in 2018-19, the secondary team believes that this program will better meet their students’ mathematical needs.
In 2018-19, members of the GMM team participated in three free Get More Math Professional Development sessions at the Riverview Intermediate Unit and traveled to State College High School to see Get More Math in action. These first-hand experiences solidified the team’s recommendation for adopting GMM, school officials said.
Get More Math will be used to:
- Support and enhance Core Math instruction three to four days per week.
- Track students’ mastery of Pennsylvania Core Math Standards.
- Benchmark students’ progress three times per year (beginning, middle and end of year).
- Provide remediation support during extended learning opportunities and tutoring periods.
Get More Math is a technology-based tool that works on any device with a browser and internet connection. GMM is designed to enhance teacher instruction and complement core instructional resources. Get More Math provides cumulative practice sessions uniquely tailored to each student’s needs, supporting mastery of new skills and long-term retention.
GMM builds math practice sessions for each student that include both new material and review of old concepts and skills.
So that each math teacher can integrate GMM into his or her daily core instruction, they will need a class set of Chromebooks. To get each teacher his or her own class set of Chromebooks, six Chromebook Cart bundles will be purchased. The six Chromebook Cart Bundles (includes 30 Chromebooks, 30 management licenses and one cart at $9,229 each equals $55,364.