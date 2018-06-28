DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved several hirings, resignations and retirements at last week’s meeting.
Hirings, effective the 2018-19 school year, include:
- Hannah Shady as a health/physical education instructor, at a salary, as per contract, at master’s, step 1.
- Holly Boyles, as an elementary music teacher at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s, step 1.
- Deidre Minns as a secondary school counselor at a salary, as per contract, at master’s, step 1.
The following temporary employees for the Maintenance/Custodial Department were hired at a rate of $10 per hour, effective June 22 through Aug. 24: Melissa Harvey and Bryce Grecco.
The following extra-duty positions were hired, as per contract for the 2018-19 school year:
- Danielle Rode, percussion instructor (summer band and full season) for the 2018 summer band program.
- Dorothea Hackett, producer/director and business manager for the All-School Drama.
- Joe Sensor, stage manager and lights/sound for the All-School Drama.
- Hackett, director, All-School Musical.
- Mandi Bell, choreographer, All-School Musical.
- Sensor, lighting director and set/design/paint/construction, All-School Musical.
- Christopher Taylor, producer, All-School Musical.
- Jennifer Keith/Ken Evans, STEAM team coaches.
- Melinda Swauger, band director.
- Jacqueline Norris/Heather Pasternak (salary divided), Student Council advisor.
- Denise Sloan/Heidi Shindledecker (salary divided), Junior-Senior Prom.
- Taylor, Mock Trial advisor and Scholastic Challenge Team coach, with Todd Shindledecker (salary divided).
- Kristin Schneider, WBVR coordinator (high school).
- Linda Rankus, Senior High Yearbook.
- Beau Bash, Senior High Yearbook business manager.
- Douglas Brennan/Michael Mancuso (salary divided), Academic Science Team Coach.
- Carla Penman, Director of Virtual Academy.
- Hackett, Senior High Newspaper.
- Leanne Fuller/Danna Granville, National Honor Society advisors.
- Robert Bateman, Ski Club Advisor (high school).
- Jill Heffner, pool director.
- Joe Sensor, Middle School Band.
- Rebecca Sensor, Middle School Chorus and Play.
- Joe Sensor/Rebecca Sensor (salary divided), Middle School Talent Show.
- Nicole Hill, WMSK coordinator (middle school).
- Mandi Bell, Show Choir choreographer.
- Scott Creighton, head coach for girls’ soccer.
- Hannah Fontaine, head coach for middle school soccer.
- Cory Yarus, head coach for middle school Cross Country.
- Greg Kennis, junior high coach for boys’ basketball.
- Leanne Fuller, varsity assistant for swimming/diving.
The following resignations were approved:
- Amy Rusnica, child specific health aide, Juniata Elementary, effective June 4.
- Chad Zimmerman, custodian at C.G. Johnson Elementary, effective June 30.
- Brian Mulhollan, high school assistant principal.
Retirements were:
- Patricia Leach, paraprofessional, child specific aide, Jeff Tech, effective the last day of the 2017-18 school year. She had 20 years with the district.
- Brennan Bell, music teacher, high school, effective June 5.
