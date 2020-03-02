DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved a proposal to allow PNC Capital Markets LLC to serve as managing underwriter for the issuance of bonds to finance the Wasson Elementary renovation and addition project at last week’s meeting.
Also, the board approved a letter with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP to waive any conflict of interest arising from their representation of PNC Capital Markets LLC in other transactions.
Dinsmore & Shohl is serving in the capacity of bond counsel to the school district. The district expects to issue general obligation bonds, which are to be underwritten by PNC. Other attorneys in the firm represent PNC as underwriter’s counsel from time to time on other matters. Under the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Responsibility, this presents a conflict of interest as a formal matter, but one which can be waived.
In addition, the board approved a resolution authorizing preparation for the sale and issuance of general obligation bonds in connection with the funding of renovations to the Wasson Elementary School and the refunding of the district’s general obligation bonds, Series of 2015.
At the Feb. 20 meeting, PNC Capital Markets Managing Director Alisha Reesh Henry told the board interest rates are at an all-time low for building projects.
“Based upon today’s interest rate, we could hit 1.85 percent, which produces about $175,000 worth of savings,” said Henry. “There’s no negative to doing this. I’m not changing the term, I’m lowering your interest rates by just enough where I think it’s worth me bringing it to your attention. It’s sort of free money. For example, if you weren’t doing a bond issue, I couldn’t in good conscious say you should do this, but because the new money is going to pay for the cost of issuance, again, it’s just sitting here to be done so why not let us do the work.”