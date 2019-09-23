Staffing changes made three weeks into the start of the 2019-2020 school year to adjust for class sizes at Oklahoma Elementary School were discussed by several parents at last week’s DuBois Area School Board work session.
Jason Heasley, a parent of a kindergarten and a third grade student at Oklahoma, said he respects the administration’s moves addressing the late enrollment issues with regard to kindergarten.
“As a parent of kindergartner, I appreciate that,” said Heasley.
Moving forward, Heasley said he hopes the district will address the number of students in third grade, which he believes are on the higher side.
“And while I understand it’s a short term issue, at least reacting to that,” said Heasley. “I know there are several other parents that I’ve talked to on this issue who would like to see some further resolution for the rest of the year. And I realize demographics change every year ... but I would appreciate the board’s consideration on that along with administration for different outlets or possibilities that address that situation.”
Another parent of a third-grader, Angel Brooks, said it’s not necessarily the changes that are being addressed but the time frame.
“I think that this would be a completely different matter had this been addressed prior to school starting, but three weeks into school, we had to have known in advance that we were very close, if not over the threshold for the students,” said Brooks. “We all were under the understanding of what happened in kindergarten and we all think that it was a necessary move to bring on an additional teacher. I just really have a hard time understanding why we’ve had to take one from third grade, and why the number overall is not looked over more closely to see where we can take on extra staff to help our children grow.”
Zach Dash, who has a daughter in third grade, said he doesn’t think taking a teacher from the third grade to address an issue in kindergarten was a “common sense fix.”
“My daughter, she’s excited because she’s going to see some different friends, but she also made the statement, she said, ‘I really wish that I had less kids in my classes here to get ready for the PSSAs. I’m nervous about it,’” said Dash. “I don’t care what she does on the PSSA. She does. She’s very nervous about it. She kind of has a sense of how the kindergartners are more important than her. I don’t want her to think anybody’s more important than her. She’s my daughter. But she’s also, one of the many. And I understand the decisions are difficult. I just want you to keep those things in mind when you’re making decisions.”
Another parent, Melissa Gates, said rather than uprooting two classes in kindergarten, five classes were uprooted by the administration and it makes “us parents feel very disrespected. To me, I just want to know that the whole school is thought of equally.”