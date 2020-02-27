DuBOIS — PNC Capital Markets Managing Director Alisha Reesh Henry gave the DuBois Area School Board good news at this month’s work session — interest rates continue to decline for building projects such as the proposed Wasson Elementary renovation and addition.
“Not only do I have to be an expert in finance, I now have to be an expert in medicine,” said Henry. “The coronavirus is the number one thing that is pushing our rates down.”
The district’s debt service currently extends to 2026 on a net basis.
“Your debt is very low at around a $1.8 million,” she said. “The debt service I’m showing you now is about $200,000 less than I did in December. Your existing debt pays off in 2026, so this debt wraps around that. We only have to extend the debt six-plus years, so that’s very fortunate and because when we wraparound, when the principal starts amortizing, it builds in what you were already budgeting.”
With regard to gross debt service, Henry said in fiscal year 2021, “$617,000 is what your budget will go up on an annual basis for debt service. Because your PlanCon D has been recently approved, we have a very good handle on your PlanCon reimbursement, so the actual net increase to your budget will be ... more like $435,000. That stays very steady.”
Henry said the district’s aggregate gross debt service will increase to approximately $2.75 million and with the reimbursement on the proposed Wasson project, the district’s net debt service will increase to $2.36 million. She said the proposed Wasson project will be paid off in 2032.
At Thursday’s (tonight’s) regular meeting, the board is expected to consider a proposal to approve a resolution appointing PNC Capital Markets as the district’s underwriter. The resolution will also authorize preparation for the sale and issuance of general obligation bonds to prepare for the incurring of debt in connection with the funding of renovations to the Wasson Elementary School.