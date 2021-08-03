DuBOIS — Results of an annual drinking water analysis were discussed at the recent meeting of the DuBois Area School Board.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said that on May 28, the DuBois Area School District engaged in water sampling testing to test for lead in the drinking water.
The district has received those results and sent out a letter of notification to each elementary school, regarding the results, she said.
According to Benton, the results showed that there was one faucet within Oklahoma Elementary School that had a lead level of 36.8, and the acceptable limit is 15 parts per billion.
“So, the day that we received that result, we immediately developed a plan of aggressive action to include the permanent removal and replacement with a new fixture. That project was planned to be completed by July 16 and Benton said it was successfully completed.
“The project was completed with all the water line faucets,” said Maintenance Custodial Supervisor Steve Dunlap. “The retest was Monday. We started putting a rush on the line to get the results back for (the meeting night), we were not able to do that.”
With the corrective action plan, Dunlap said the school district did go above and beyond what it had to do.
“It is acceptable to have a corrective action plan, to just flush the system for 30 seconds and be able to use that,” said Dunlap. “That’s what was necessary to clear that out, to get it below 15 parts per billion. We, instead, decided on the school district to re-plumb the kitchen. So three guys were on it, and were able to complete it roughly two weeks from the time we got our materials.”
Benton said they were hoping to have the results of the retest that evening, but the lab was not able to complete the analysis in time for the meeting.
“We will be sure to provide an update on the status of that, the water within that faucet,” said Benton.
A board member asked how old the faucet was.
“I believe it’s part of the original kitchen system,” said Dunlap, noting it was from the 1970s. “Before I had to do this, because we went into this program through PENNVEST, I had to sit online, take a class roughly an hour and a half, two hours long. I had a test, developed a plan. You go through and do all sorts of stuff that they recommended that you do. So, one of the things we did learn, which was a good thing when replacing our water fountains, is that anything from 2015 and under had a higher lead content to them. But we were already starting to curve, because of all the water fountains we replaced throughout the year. So, if we jump on it, it should be good after this.”