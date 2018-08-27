DuBOIS — Lisa Fitzwater asked the DuBois Area School Board, at Thursday’s meeting, if they are aware of “wrongful actions” that were taken at the DuBois Area High School toward one of the graduating seniors of the Class of 2018.
“That action stopped the student from being recognized as an honors graduate at the high school honors ceremony,” Fitzwater said. “It stopped the student from receiving an honors certificate that should have been placed in their senior portfolio. It stopped the student from being recognized as an honors graduate at graduation. It stopped them from being recognized in the newspaper as an honors graduate, and from possibly being accepted at the college of their choice, and also from possibly receiving scholarships that they may have gotten, had they gotten their honors certificate.”
The student was asked by the administration to give them a couple of days to look into this matter and see what the district is going to do about it, but over a week has passed and neither the administration nor the school board has bothered to reach out to this student, Fitzwater said.
She asked what action the administration or the board plan to take with regard to the student who she said has been harmed by the actions of the district. She also asked what actions are being taken to make sure this hasn’t happened to other students.
Superintendent Luke Lansberry said it was his understanding, through emails between he and Fitzwater, that high school Principal Brian Weible scheduled a meeting with her to discuss the issue.
Fitzwater said there was a class listed on the student’s transcript that he had dropped early when he was in the 11th grade. Even though it still appeared on his transcript, Fitzwater said she was assured by the guidance counselor and by the assistant principal that the class would not be on the transcript. The student brought it to the attention in the fall of 2017 and was told it did not affect his GPA. Last week, the student went to pick up his transcript and the class was still listed. Once again, calls were made asking the guidance counselor and principal why it was still listed. A transcript obtained last week with the class removed reportedly resulted in the student’s GPA increasing by almost a full percentage point, which would have made him a cum laude graduate.
“This student lost all of these opportunities as a senior in high school. I really want to know, has this happened to other students?” Fitzwater said.
Solicitor Carl Beard said the board can’t answer that due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Fitzwater said the public needs to be aware that this happened.
Board President Patty Fish said some of the board needs to be brought up to speed about the situation and someone from the district will be in contact with Fitzwater.
