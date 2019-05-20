DuBois Area School District substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton and several board members have been touring a number of other school districts in preparation for proposed plans to renovate and expand Wasson Elementary School.
At Thursday’s board meeting, Benton said she, with Directors Larry Salone, David Schwab, Sam Armagost and Gil Barker, traveled to State College recently to see what that school district’s renovation/expansion project entailed, in addition to visiting Brookville Area School District.
Benton announced KCBA Architects will provide an update to the directors about the proposed Wasson Elementary project at the June 13 work session.
“We’ve been meeting with them (KCBA) regularly,” said Benton, noting that she spent a day at Wasson with Principal Kathy Ginther looking at every grade level within each department.
“We’re getting a tremendous amount of feedback from the teachers and staff as to the needs and what they’re looking for in this project renovation,” said Benton. “Everywhere we go we continue to bring back new ideas and we share those with the design team at KCBA. I think the project should be coming together very soon.”
Benton said the district has essentially an entire year to plan the proposed project and “plan it right.”
At the April board meeting, the board granted approval for KCBA Architects to move forward with plans for renovating and expanding Wasson Elementary School.
The estimated total project cost is $17.2 million.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.
Since the district is eligible for reimbursement under PlanCon, a state program that reimburses school districts 30 to 40 percent of what they spend on a given construction project, it is estimated the district will receive $4.5 million towards the project. The estimated district cost would then be $12,226,585.
The project would also result in annual energy savings of $16,000.