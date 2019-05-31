The DuBois Area School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 20th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, a representative from the music department answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“The DuBois Area School District has an extremely dedicated staff of music faculty that share their talents and passion with our students,” said DuBois Area Middle School Principal Darren Hack. “This has created a musical culture where students learn not only to play music but love it. For this and many other reasons is why DASD is one of the Best Communities for Music Education. This is a very deserving award.”
“I could not be more proud of our student musicians and music educators for earning this prestigious designation,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Our music programs are another way of uniting our community and embracing the talents of our student musicians. Time and time again, our community has pulled through to support the needs of our music program. When I was informed that we were selected as a ‘Best Community for Music Education’ I felt that the designation was very fitting.”
“Every day, every year we constantly strive to improve the opportunities that we provide for our students,” said Benton. “This award verifies that our efforts are paying off and we have no plans of stopping our goal of continuous improvement. Our students deserve the best we have to offer. We have extraordinary music educators, incredibly talented students and the best community for music education.”
This award recognizes that DuBois is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing-while leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
“Our music program provides students with an opportunity to form a connection with our school,” said middle school Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz. “Their passion for music is the reason many of our students attend school and engage with others forming a path to future success.”
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well.
Rebecca Sensor, middle school music teacher, said that there is a more important reason for strong music education.
“My students make music because it brings them joy,” said Sensor. “They are able to express things, that they may not have words for, through music. Music and all arts bring out the best parts of being human –happiness, self-expression, self-awareness, and compassion.”
A 2015 study supported by The NAMM Foundation, “Striking A Chord,” also outlines the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.
DuBois Area Middle school has been a past five-time recipient of the NAMM Foundations Support Music Merit Award.
“We would like to thank our board members, our building level administrators and especially Mrs. Benton for the support we have been given to help us achieve this honor,” said Sensor at this month’s board meeting.