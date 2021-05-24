DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at this month’s meeting, rescinded the action at its April 22 meeting to award the bid for a digital sign to Sekula Signs in the amount of $81,150 and the lowest bidder meeting specifications.
The sign was to be purchased through COSTARS (Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing agreement), but rescinding was necessary due to a lapse in COSTARS certification by Sekula Signs, according to the board agenda.
The board then approved seeking bids for a new digital sign, which will replace the current sign on Liberty Boulevard. The money for the sign has been donated to the district by NexTier Bank, which currently leases the building next to the district Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
The purpose of the new sign is to open another avenue of communication with the community by posting school activities, events and other news.
In other business, the board approved:
- Seeking bids for the DuBois Area Middle School boiler replacement project.
- Waiving the fees for the Summer School Programs at the DuBois Area Middle School (July 6, 2021 through July 29, 2021) and the DuBois Area Senior High School (July 6, 2021 through July 22, 2021).
- Designating the following for a term beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022 –Depository for School Funds – NexTier Bank; Investment Depositories (any financial institution that meets or exceeds the school code collateral requirements for school investments.): First Commonwealth Bank; Savings & Trust Bank; Invest; Community First Bank; Clearfield Bank & Trust Company; PNC Bank; Northwest Savings Bank; Farmers National Bank; County National Bank; NexTier Bank; Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund (PSDLAF).
- NexTier Bank to serve as the district’s treasurer beginning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
- Approving the group life insurance rates from Sun Life Financial effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, at a rate of 8.6 cents per thousand ($.086/$1,000) and 2 cents per thousand ($.02/$1,000) for accidental death and dismemberment. This represents no increase in the current rates.
- Approving the proposal from Chestnut Ridge Communication Services, Inc., for network wiring upgrades at the district’s Administrative Center in the amount of $19,132.54.
- Approving and authorizing the superintendent to sign the Memorandums of Understanding between the district and the following law enforcement agencies: DuBois City Police Department; Pennsylvania State Police; Sandy Township Police Department.
- Approving the following students as student representatives to the board for the 2021-2022 school year: A. Astacio (A.C.) Deemer (12th grade) and Julia Wirths (11th grade).
- Appointing Danette Farrell as board secretary for the term beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2025, with an annual increase of 1.75 percent.
- Approving the Memorandum of Agreement between the district and the DuBois Area Education Association, the teachers’ union, for severance pay.
- Approving the quote for the purchase of a John Deere Gator XUV835M HVAC (Model Year 2021) in the amount of $25,675.18 through COSTARS. It was the lowest quote meeting specifications.