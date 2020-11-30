DuBOIS — DuBois Area School Board student representatives Annie Wingard and Astacio “A.C.” Deemer, at last week’s meeting, reported on several school activities taking place in the district.
Wingard said that the DuBois Area High School Drama Club will be presenting, “Medea,” a Greek tragedy, as this year’s All-School Drama.
“The show will allow for a limited socially-distanced audience, and the show will also be live-streamed and recorded for the community to view,” said Wingard.
Last week, the DAHS marching band held a performance in the high school auditorium, said Deemer. Seating was accommodated following socially distance guidelines and there were two showings of the performance.
Wingard said the concert choir will present its Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and the concert band will present its Christmas concert on Wednesday, Dec. 16. And these concerts will run similarly to the marching band performance.
It was noted that last Friday began the winter sports season.
On Saturday, the DAHS Robotics Team attended their first online competition.
“They (Robotics) have been working hard to prepare for the series of tasks that they will begin this Saturday (Nov. 21),” said Wingard.
Under new business, the board approved the following proposals:
- Created a part-time library aide position, 1,080 hours per year, at the DuBois Area Middle School.
- An increase of 30 minutes per day for eight cafeteria aides in the elementary schools, effective Oct. 28, on an as-needed basis, through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year as a result of operational needs. This would increase the hours for each of the aides from 360 hours to 428 hours. This is a total increase of 544 hours for all eight aides.
- Will be seeking quotations and/or sealed bids for the 2021-22 school year for the following: General/art supplies; custodial/maintenance supplies; instructional supplies (as appropriate); school furniture and related equipment (as appropriate).
- Authorized the business office to pay bills until the voting meeting in January 2021. (The board meeting dates for 2021 will be established at the reorganization meeting on Dec. 2.)
- The submission of PlanCon Part D: Project Accounting Based on Estimates to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project.
- The board submission of PlanCon Part E: Design Development to the state Department of Education for the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project.
- The adoption and purchase of Business Math 14th Edition by Pearson (2018 Copyright) in the amount of $4,192.29 (includes printed textbooks and teacher online resources)
- The Memorandum of Understanding between California University of Pennsylvania and the district and approve Torie Sedor, special education supervisor, to complete an internship (360 hours) under the direction of Barbara Jo Smith, director of Federal Programs/Juniata Elementary School principal, beginning with the 2021 spring semester as part of her enrollment in the Masters in Education and Principal Certification Program.