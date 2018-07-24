DuBOIS — DuBois Area Middle School students have created a DuBois Area School District “Welcome Brochure” to help build people coming into the community, according to Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz.
“We wanted to help bring people into the area so we figured we would create a Welcome Brochure that’s going to be displayed at local realty offices, the district office, and, more importantly, the Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Maholtz. “So, a family could come in, this could be a selling point. Here is the wonderful things going on at our schools throughout the district.”
A community-led service project by students interested in communication, multi-media, marketing, the brochure was created with the cooperation of the North Central Workforce Development organization. The project exposes the students to careers in the field, Maholtz said.
“I’m really grateful that these students, these leaders took the time to put together a valuable pamphlet of information about our local educational opportunities,” said Chamber Executive Director Jodi August. “We do need good solid professionals in the area and you know if they have a great educational opportunity for their children it’s more likely they’ll move here.”
Maholtz said the number one concern for prospective homebuyers is performance of and offerings at local school districts, said Maholtz.
The brochure was created to promote and inform potential buyers what the district has to offer, said Maholtz.
Ashley Urbancic was an integral part in supervising the project and managed the printing through Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville and organized a Career Cruise.
Maholtz noted the project was also an extension of the school’s Leadership Academy.
Students visited each elementary school and the high school and key personnel in each building to ask questions for the brochure, said Maholtz.
“We wanted to be consistent with each school principal so they asked the same question,” he said.
Leadership Academy students who participated included: Aundalyn Aljoe, Joselyn Alsbaugh, Allysa Croasman, Ac Deemer, Mick Dowling, Abby Dressler, Joey Foradora, Bella Gregory, Julie Griffin, Molly Hamilton, Houston Hemke, Chase Hook, Stefanie Hoyt, Aimee Jimenez, Zach Johnson, Hannah Kennedy, Ryan Kovalyak, Lindsay Lee, McKayla Mack, Matthew Mulhollan and Hanna Toven.
