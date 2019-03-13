The DuBois Area Middle School Summer School program was recently approved the by board following the recommendation of Principal Darren Hack and Assistant Principal Mike Maholtz.
The program is scheduled from July 9 until Aug. 1 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, when the district is open.
There will be four teachers from the core subject areas to facilitate the program, according to information included in the board’s agenda packet. They will work 6 1/2 hours at a cost of $13,378.56.
To help defray costs, the district will charge students $50 per course. The district will charge students who qualify for the free and/or reduced lunch program $25 per course.
If a family is unable to pay immediately, the district will work with them and develop a payment plan. In the past, this insured that some of the costs related to summer school were recouped.
The DuBois Area Middle School Summer School utilizes the same PLATO platform used in the DASD Cyber School. Students start the program by taking a pre-test to determine what skills they have mastered. The teachers then design a prescriptive course around what the student has not mastered.
This allows the students to work through the Summer School Program more efficiently, and motivates them to complete coursework with a purpose. The teachers are imperative because they not only develop the courses but they also evaluate the students and are available to offer one-on-one assistance
Since DAMS has changed to this particular format, the summer school program has been successful in closing the achievement gap, according to school officials. Also, it is essential to have a program in place to ensure the learners demonstrate proficiency on the Pennsylvania Core Standards.
The board also approved the summer school reading program for the high school July 8 through July 25 following the recommendation of Principal Brian Weible.
The board approved the extended school year program for 2019 at an estimated cost of $39,686.16, plus $25,000 for bus transportation, as submitted.
Also approved was a proposal for the guidance counselors at the high school for an additional 64 days to be divided among the counselors for the 2019-20 school year.
