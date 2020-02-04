DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton recently dispelled what she says is a misconception about overcrowding in the district’s elementary schools.
“Whenever we reconfigured our district a few years ago, there’s sometimes the misconception that we’ve overcrowded our schools,” said Benton at a recent board meeting. “I just want to show that our buildings are not overcrowded.”
Using several graphs, Benton showed that based on enrollment, as of Jan. 16, C.G. Johnson Elementary has a capacity of 475, an enrollment of 327 and utilization is 69 percent. State recommended utilization is 85 percent. Juniata Elementary has a capacity of 500, an enrollment of 325 and is at 65 percent utilization; Oklahoma Elementary, 441 capacity, 264 enrollment, 60 percent utilization; Wasson, a capacity of 500, 395 enrollment and 79 percent utilization.
“However, we are seeing a change in our student population,” said Benton.
There is a significant increase in the number of students that require special education services in the district, she said.
With enrollment at 3,491, there are 833 requiring special education services as of October 2019, which puts the district at 24 percent of the student population receiving those services, said Benton. In October 2011, total student enrollment was just under 4,000, and at that time, 500 students, or 13 percent, were in need of special education services. The state average in Pennsylvania is 17.3 percent.
“It’s important to know that whenever we are looking at capacity of a building, that although a classroom is designed and intended to include 25 students, a lot of our special education classrooms would only be able to have a maximum of eight students because these students require more space. It’s important to keep that in mind if we’re looking at moving forward with building projects,” said Benton.
Over the next 10 years, the Pennsylvania Department of Education predicts the district will continue to see a decrease in its enrollment. However, if the trend continues, it is likely that the district will continue to see an increase in the number of students who require special education service.