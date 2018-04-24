DuBOIS — Don’t forget about C.G. Johnson Elementary DuBois Area High School teacher Linda Rankus recently told the DuBois Area School Board.
“Welcome to C.G. Johnson. I went to school here,” said Rankus during the public comments portion of last week’s work session. The board has been holding its work sessions at the various schools in the district this year and this one was held at C.G. in Reynoldsville.
“One of the things that I wanted to say about C.G. Johnson, I saw just briefly the plans that you had started to talk about with the new school, and bringing in all these great new opportunities for kids in the elementary school,” Rankus said. “I’m talking about 21st Century education and giving opportunity for those kids, make your spaces and STEM opportunities.”
“I just don’t want you to forget, we do have C.G. Johnson here, and Juniata (Elementary) is going to be sticking with us for awhile,” Rankus said. “I mean, they need those opportunities as well. So just keep in mind as you’re designing for the kids in DuBois, don’t forget the kids in Reynoldsville.”
Rankus said sometimes it’s very difficult to be a student in Reynoldsville student or any of the outlying areas like Luthersburg and Penfield.
“I know athletes often had a struggle when you’re from Reynoldsville because there’s no activity bus in the summer,” she said. “And if you can’t make those summer workouts that are voluntary, a lot of times the coaches don’t see how dedicated you are as an athlete from Reynoldsville because we can’t get there.”
Rankus also pointed to the board’s elimination of the driver’s education program in the district.
“A lot of our students in Reynoldsville don’t have the opportunity to get their driver’s license because their parents don’t drive,” Rankus said. “And when you took that away, that really limited some of our kids. There aren’t a lot of jobs in Reynoldsville for kids just coming out of high school. So just don’t forget about Reynoldsville and the kids in C.G. Johnson when you’re building all these great spaces for all the other kids. I mean, they deserve the same opportunity, too.”
Rankus also told the board three teachers — Gerry Quickel, Cathy Solida and Dahlene Reid — whose retirements were accepted by the board at the March meeting deserved special recognition.
“Cathy Solida was my teacher, and she’s been there a long time. I think almost 40 years, I’m not sure exactly how long. She also taught my son. Wonderful teacher,” Rankus said.
“The kids adore Gerry Quickel,” Rankus said. “And Dahlene Reid, she’s one of the most famous, favorite people in the Special Education department up at the high school.”
“I didn’t want to let them retire without them being recognized,” Rankus said.
