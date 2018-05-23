DuBOIS — Several teachers who had lost their jobs when the DuBois Area School Board closed three elementary schools at the beginning of this school year have been recalled.
At last week’s board meeting, the following special education teachers were recalled, effective the 2018-19 school year: Sara Stuart, Katie Himes and Stephanie Carrier.
In other employment/hirings, the board changed the status of Lisa Kalgren from day-to-day substitute cafeteria aide at Oklahoma Elementary School to long-term substitute cafeteria aide at Oklahoma Elementary School, effective March 18.
A change of status was also approved for Heather Shirey as a part-time Title I instructor to a full-time Title I instructor, effective the 2018-19 school year.
The following were hired for extra-duty positions for the 2018 summer band program, as per contract:
- Melinda Swauger, band director
- Phillip Wyant, assistant director
- Ann Oakes, Colorguard instructor (summer band and full season)
- Brennan Bell, music instructor (summer band and full season)
Dave Martin was hired for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for cross country for interscholastic fall sports for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract.
Other extra-duty hirings for next school year included:
- Jenna Matthews, head coach for cheerleading for interscholastic winter sports.
- Gregory Monaco, varsity assistant for boys’ basketball for interscholastic winter sports.
As a result of the bidding process, the board approved the change of status for Brenda Pruzinsky from teacher aide (library) at Juniata/Oklahoma elementary schools to paraprofessional-bus aide, effective the 2018-19 school year.
Parker Meholick was hired as a temporary employee for the maintenance/custodial department at a rate of $10 per hour, effective on or after June 5. Other temporary employees for this department at the same rate were hired and included: Dannyssa Runyon, Heather Gilga, George Gilga, Adam Horner, Matthew Clark, Anthony Newcome and Joelle Leech.
Shelbi Adamson and Andrea Rhodes were hired as a health aides, effective May 18. Lindley Luzier was hired as a health aide, effective Aug. 1.
