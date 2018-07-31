DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board has approved posting a job description internally for a Dean of Students at the high school.
Prior to adding the proposal to approve the Dean of Students job description to the agenda of last week’s board meeting, the board removed an agenda item to hire an assistant principal at the high school.
“I just wanted to know, is that going to be in place of an assistant principal then at the high school? Or is there access to that job description for Dean of Students that we can see?” high school teacher Linda Rankus asked during the public comment section of the meeting.
“Sure, I think we’re going to be developing one and it’ll be posted,” said board President Patty Fish.
Monday, Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton said the Dean of Students position is instead of an Assistant Principal. There will not be both a Dean of Students and an Assistant Principal at the high school.
Last month, the board approved the resignation of high school assistant Principal Brian Mulhollan, who took a principal position at the Brockway Area School District.
Prior to the board meeting, Fish said the board held an executive session to discuss personnel matters including staffing, the assistant principal, substitute teachers and maintenance.
“We have run out of time, so at the end of this board meeting, we will be going back into executive discussion to finish our discussion on personnel and we will not be coming back to make any decisions,” Fish said.
Teachers Hired
Also at last week’s meeting, the board approved, effective the 2018-19 school year, hiring: Karrie Miller as a special education instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 1, Year 1; Nicholas Kloszewski as a music instructor at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 1, Year 1; Kaitlyn LaBue as a speech and language pathologist effective, at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 1, Year 1.
Resignations
The following resignations were approved:
- Tori Gallo, math instructor, effective July 15.
- Parker Meholick, temporary employee for the maintenance/custodial department, effective July 19.
