DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District is planning to hold a virtual Act 34 public hearing next month for the proposed Oklahoma Elementary renovation and addition project.
At last Thursday’s board work session, architects from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg reviewed an Act 34 booklet which they are asking directors to approve at this Thursday’s regular meeting.
The booklet includes details about the project such as need and the options considered, which is basically the history of the project and the study that led to the project, in addition to project description, floor plans, the site plan, the estimated cost for the project and financing, said Project Engineer Grace Heiland.
The booklet will be available to the public for review prior to the Act 34 hearing.
The Act 34 hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, prior to the board work session at 7 p.m. Act 34 of 1973 requires that a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions for second, third and fourth class school districts.
“It’s really just to inform the public about the project and the cause for the project, the design, and to allow the public the ability to ask questions and provide comments,” said Heiland.
The proposed cost of the project is $13.8 million, with some reimbursement under PlanCon, a state program that reimburses school districts 30 to 40 percent of what they spend on a given construction project.
A summary of the project goals, while working within a budget as determined by the district, include:
- Improve site safety.
- Provide a new main entrance and secure vestibule and a new administration suite that has good visual control of the site.
- Build a new gym.
- Perform selective upgrades and repairs to extend the life of the building envelope, as well as selective upgrades to the building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.
- Refreshing finishes throughout the school.