The DuBois Area School District will hold a public hearing later this month for the purpose of reviewing the planning, designing, constructing, furnishing and equipping of an addition to Wasson Elementary School in Sandy Township.
The Act 34 hearing, which was approved at the board’s Aug. 15 meeting, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Wasson Elementary, 300 Wasson Ave., DuBois. Act 34 of 1973 requires that a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions for second, third and fourth class school districts.
During the hearing, a description of the elementary school project will be presented. This will include information concerning the educational, physical, administrative, budgetary and fiscal matters related to the project. Prior to the public hearing, this information is also available at the district administrative office, located at 500 Liberty Boulevard, during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
According to a legal advertisement previously published in the Courier Express, the DuBois Area School Board, by resolution, adopted and authorized the maximum project cost of $17,390,504 and a maximum building construction cost of $3,386,267.
Residents and employees of the district may submit written testimony regarding the proposed project. This testimony should be mailed or delivered to: Danette M. Farrell, board secretary; DuBois Area School District; 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, PA 15801.
Anyone interested may also attend the public hearing and they will be given reasonable opportunity to be heard at the meeting. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per interested person.
On Aug. 15, Jamie Bortz from KCBA Architects attended the board meeting to present an update on design development. Another project update will be held at the board work session on Oct. 24, which will include construction documents.
At the Dec. 4 board meeting, KCBA will provide another project update and seek approval to go out to bid.
The project is expected to be “out to bid” on Jan. 28, 2020. Final approval of the building project is anticipated in March 2020.
At the April board meeting, the board granted approval for KCBA Architects to move forward with plans for renovating and expanding Wasson Elementary School.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.