DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District plans to host educators from any and all districts to share ideas and discuss educational issues.
“We will be hosting the second annual EdCamp DuBois at Juniata Elementary School on July 18,” said DuBois Area High School art teacher Jenna Gaston, who is organizing the event with fellow DASD teachers Nicole Hill, Josh Bundy and Dorothea Hackett.
“It’s a professional development event, for educators, by educators,” Gaston said. “It is free and open to any stakeholder in the education community from pre-service teachers, substitutes, teachers, guidance, administration, parents, community members, etc.”
The flow and schedule of the event is planned during the morning with the attendees scheduling sessions that are of interest to them, creating an opportunity to share topics and experiences that are relevant to them.
The mission of the Edcamp Foundation is to build and support communities of empowered educators, according to its website.
“The first Edcamp was organized by a group of teachers who came together in Philadelphia in May 2010 for BarCamp, a computer science un-conference. At BarCamp, people create discussion sessions on the day of the event based on the interests in the room. The entire day is personalized and learner driven. It’s a place where everyone is a learner and everyone is a leader,” the website stated.
Since the original Edcamp in 2010 there have been more than 1,500 Edcamps around the world in 35 countries.
“Embracing the belief that fellow educators can be some of the most valuable professional development resources for their colleagues, the Edcamp movement has been recognized by countless organizations, including the United States Department of Education, the Bammy Awards for Education, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), the TEDx program and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” according to the website.
The “un-conference” will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the school located at 248 Juniata St., DuBois. A catered breakfast and lunch are included, as well as hundreds of dollars worth of giveaways.
People any district or region are encouraged to attend, Gaston said. Persons can register at the following website address: https://sites.google.com/view/edcampdubois/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.