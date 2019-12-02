DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its November meeting, approved seeking bids for several projects at the high school and middle school.
Approval was given to seek quotes and/or sealed bids for the crawlspace mechanical upgrades at the high school as per the revised scope of work submitted by Tower Engineering.
According to information provided by Tower Engineering in the board’s agenda packet, the original bid documents for the crawlspace mechanical upgrades projects included two new sump pump systems to remove groundwater from the crawlspace area.
The district has replaced sections of exterior sidewalk along the perimeter of the building, which as eliminated the moist soil surfaces within the adjacent crawlspace.
Tower Engineering proposed that the sump pump systems and the associated floor access door be removed from the project when it is rebid.
The scope of work that remains is:
- New crawlspace exhaust air systems.
- New controls, with alarm indication, at the existing sump pumps.
The board also approved seeking quotes and/or sealed bids for the water through the wall at the middle school.
Directors also approved seeking sealed bids for the replacement of windows and doors at the bus entrances at the middle school.
In other action, the board approved:
- The first amendment to existing technical services agreement #2 with Zito Business for a one-year renewal of the current building-to-building leased fiber optic Wide Area Network (WAN) contract. This contract extension has no change in the monthly recurring cost to the district.
- The contracts with MVS Security Services to upgrade and convert the current door access card systems at the high school in the amount of $10,956.75 (budgeted for 2019-2020, the middle school in the amount of $9.489.06 (PA Targeted Safe Schools Grant) and Juniata Elementary School in the amount of $9,691.80 (PA Targeted Safe Schools Grant).
- The memorandum of understanding between the district and DuBois Area Education Association for the extra-duty position of Middle School VEX IQ Robotics team advisor for the 2019-2020 school year.
Upon the recommendation of Joan Bianco, middle school teacher, the board, in 2-7 vote, rejected a proposal to approve the voluntary deletion of the Family and Consumer Science certification from her teaching certificate. Directors Jeff Madinger and David Schwab voted yes. Lee Mitchell, Larry Salone, Sam Armagost, Mark Gilga, Patty Fish, Gil Barker and Albert Varacallo voted no.