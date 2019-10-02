The DuBois Area School District plans to find out if E.J. Mansell Stadium on Liberty Boulevard is structurally sound.
“We’ve had problems, kind of for the last couple of years on Mansell Stadium with some stuff falling off of it,” said board President Larry Salone at last week’s meeting.
Salone said many people have been asking if the district is going to rebuild the stadium or what plans are under way.
“We actually are going to have a company come in and tell us if the stadium is structurally sound and can be repaired,” said Salone, noting there have been a lot of rumors that the district is going to spend millions of dollars on the stadium.
Salone said he wants to dispel those rumors.
“No, we’re not rebuilding it,” said Salone. “No, we’re not spending millions of dollars. All we’re doing is having an engineering company come see if it is structurally sound and work up a proposal to see if it can be repaired. But that’s what it really is: It’s just a proposal.”
Student representatives Student board representatives Brady Johnson and Annie Wingard presented an update on activities at the high school.
Johnson said the Wellness Committee held its Keep Moving Event and it was a success with more than 130 middle school students, 33 high school volunteers and the wellness committee providing an afternoon of physical activity. The Eat Smart, Move More Event for the Elementary Students will be taking place soon, too, he said.
The Interact Club assisted at the Suicide Prevention Walk, said Wingard, in addition to the Keep Moving Event for the middle school students. The club is also having a Purse Drive, collecting gently used purses and filling them with health products to deliver to homeless shelters. Members will also be assisting with the upcoming Glow Run which benefits Junior Achievement.
A College Fair was also held at the high school recently, said Johnson. Representatives from 30 colleges, tech schools and military branches were in attendance. The English department took students to visit each period. A Career Fair is also being planned for Nov. 21.
Wingard noted that something new this year is that members of the marching band and chorus are joined by the varsity football team and cheerleaders at the end of each football game to perform and sing the Alma Mater. After a recent game, the football team also went into the stands to watch the band perform its full half-time show.
Johnson said the BEST Robotics team is halfway to its first competition. The team competed at the Penn State DuBois Camps and will participate in Mall Day on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.