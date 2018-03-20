DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Transportation Director Randy Schmidt said he is currently working to make the transition of the fifth-graders moving to the middle school next school year a smooth process.
“With the closing of three elementary schools, we monitored all aspects of the times students were getting on their new bus routes and getting home from their new school and made adjustments as necessary,” Schmidt said at last week’s work session.
He said he will be reviewing what he can tweak for next year.
“The biggest thing we had at that time was the construction on Route 255 in Penfield which was just an ongoing nightmare,” Schmidt said. “I was up there this past week because they are going to be doing a bridge replacement in Hollywood, and I hope the rumor I was told out in Huston Township wasn’t true, but supposedly none of that passed inspection. It may all have to be redone again this summer. So, hopefully we don’t have to live that pain as bad as we did last year when school started. That’s to be determined.”
“The district is currently working every day with the fourth- and fifth-graders transitioning out, making sure we know where their spots will be, making sure their spots aren’t overloaded,” he said.
“We’re actually re-instructing the bus routes because with the additional fourth-graders, that’ll be the new fifth-graders at the middle school, some of our buses will be overloaded,” Schmidt said. “We’re going to do some splitting up some buses and try to keep some of the spots with primarily the younger kids on this bus, the older kids at the middle school there and then right up there to the high school group. Of course, as we get more into the high school group, we find it’s less and less kids ride the bus because they end up driving the car to school.”
Schmidt said the transportation department is also tabulating results from kindergarten registration in preparation for the 2018-19 school year.
“All DuBois schools were done last Friday, DuBois Catholic School was done today and that tabulation was sent to” Superintendent Luke Lansberry and Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“Late registration will throw a curve ball to us on Aug. 1 and we’ll really have our real numbers shortly after that to try to figure out what our numbers are in each of the classes,” Schmidt said. “Other than that hopefully no more snow.”
