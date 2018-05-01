DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District administration has some ideas about how to promote school spirit, and possibly increase student participation at athletic events.
One of those ways was approved at last week’s board meeting.
Upon the recommendation of high school Principal Brian Weible and Athletic Director Chuck Ferra, directors gave the okay for the inclusion of an annual Student Activity Pass with the $50 student activity fee for participation in extra-curricular activities, effective July 1.
“We would like to ask the board to consider including an activity pass whenever students purchase their student activity,” Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton said in a previously published Courier Express article. “There is a $50 participation activity that we have in place, so we would like the board to consider including an activity pass with that purchase, so that students could attend events free of charge. Hopefully we can promote more students at athletic events.”
Directors thought it would be a good idea.
Director Larry Salone congratulated Weible and Ferra for including the student ticket with the activity fee.
“That’s just outstanding. I’m glad you guys thought of it. What an outstanding way to reward our student athletes,” said Salone.
Foreign Exchange Student
Also, the board approved Julia Faber, a foreign exchange student from Norway through EF High School Exchange Year to enroll at the high school in 12th grade for the 2018-19 school year.
Summer Work Schedule
The board approved the summer work schedule for the guidance counselors at the middle school for an additional 52 days to be divided among the counselors for the 2018-19 school year. This is an increase of 13 hours from the prior year.
Yearbook Bids
Directors awarded the bid to Inter-State Studios to provide photography services for the high school for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
This is the district’s current photograph company, and they have provided consistent, quality pictures and customer service over the length of the current agreement, according to information provided to the board by Yearbook Advisor Linda Rankus.
The bid to Walsworth Publishing to provide yearbook printing services for the high school for these same years was approved.
After reviewing the three submitted bid proposals, Rankus said Walsworth submitted a competitive bid which helps keep the yearbook cost below the targeted price. The school has worked well with Walsworth in the past, she said.
