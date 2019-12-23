DuBOIS — To “give back” to students in need, members of the DuBois Area School District’s education support professionals decided to conduct a sock and undergarment drive later this month.
Initially, the members, including Russ Perks, Natalie Orcutt, Nathan Kimberling and George Kramer, met with Superintendent Wendy Benton to brainstorm several options.
“Mrs. Benton planted it (the idea) and then I’m the one that said, ‘Well let’s just fill a van,’” said Orcutt. “But now we’re stuffing a truck and an 18-foot trailer.”
During the brainstorming session, Benton told the group a heartbreaking story that occurred when she was the DuBois Area Middle School principal.
“I was meeting with and welcoming a new student,” said Benton. “I could tell that this child was going through a hard time and was in need of clothing. After taking him to the clothing closet, I asked if there was anything else I could do to help. He told me he only had one pair of socks.”
“Since we didn’t have any available in the clothing closet, I told him I would purchase some for him that night,” said Benton. “His request was simple. If he could have any kind of socks, his favorite would be … grey crew cut because grey socks don’t show the dirt as much. He continued to explain that his family did not have a way to launder their clothing.”
“Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that we take for granted that can provide comfort and reassurance to our children in need,” said Benton. “I am so thankful for our educational support professionals for their time, compassion and dedication to providing for the needs of the students in our school district.”
“In the end, we always have a need for undergarments for our students,” said Benton. “Accidents happen and not everyone has a parent or guardian that can drive to the school with a change of clothing for their child. Our clothing closets are well-equipped with gently-used clothing, thanks to the support of the community, but we are always in need of new undergarments for students. Especially in the winter months, socks are also essential to help keep our students warm and healthy.”
“As soon as we heard that story, it hit home,” said Perks. “It made me think about it. The kids can really use socks and undergarments and insulated clothing. Instead of doing a toy drive or a clothing drive, we would like to do an undergarment drive and we would really love to have community involvement.”
The drive will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, in the DuBois Area Middle School parking lot. It will benefit students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We’re accepting donations, asking for new items, to distribute toward every school in the district,” said Perks. “We will then give the donated items to the guidance department, which will then take care of it from there because they know best how to distribute the items.”
“We just feel this is just another way of giving back to our students,” said Perks.