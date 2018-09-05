DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District officials want to hear the public’s opinion about academics, technology, and safety in the schools, according to Superintendent Luke Lansberry.
“We encourage people in our school district community to access our new district website and click on the ‘Thoughtexchange’ link on our home page to share their thoughts and rate the thoughts of others,” said Lansberry.
The link will be open for thoughts to be shared until the end of this week, Lansberry said.
“Any and all thoughts that are shared will be key to helping us plan for the future of our school district,” said Lansberry. “We would like to thank everyone, in advance, for your participation.”
When individuals access the survey on the district website, they will see a short video presentation by students representatives to the board for the 2018-19 school year — seniors Kailey Pisani and James Oberlin.
“We as a district are committed to building relationships and developing a sense of ownership within the entire community to improve student learning experiences,” said Pisani in the video.
“Now is your chance to participate in this ‘Thoughtexchange,” said Oberlin. “It will help us plan for student success and help guide our future.
In the next few screens, the public has the ability to share their thoughts and then consider and rate the thoughts of others throughout the school district community in DuBois.
As new thoughts are always being added to the exchange, Oberlin encourages individuals to return often to view and rate as many thoughts as they like.
“The more thoughts you rate, the clearer the priorities of the district become,” said Oberlin in the video.
Survey participants will then see privacy information which states:
- Thoughts will be shared exactly as entered.
- Thoughts and ratings will be seen by other participants and may be made public.
- The district will keep private who shared each thought and assigned each rating.
- Individuals must agree to the terms of service to participate in the survey.
On the first page of the survey, participants are asked to answer a multiple choice question as to what best describes their involvement in the district and what school level they are most involved with.
The first question of the survey invites the participant to share his or her thoughts on what important considerations should be made as the district plans for the future of academics, technology and safety in the schools.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the survey showed there were 635 participants, 359 thoughts and 16,257 ratings.
