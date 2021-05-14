PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Dash 4 Diabetes is back again this year for another run/walk to help raise money for the American Diabetes Association.
The run began in June 2009 as a way to spread awareness of diabetes in the Punxsutawney community. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in the 11th year, the race is back again for those to show support for research into hopefully finding a cure for diabetes.
The event will begin at 120 Maple Ave., at the Punxsutawney Little League fields. Registration will open at 8 a.m. and the 5K run will start at 9 a.m. and the one-mile walk will start at 10 a.m.
Those who would still like to register before Saturday morning can register online at runsignup.com for $20 for the 5K race and $15 for the walk. Participants can register for multiple events.
The 5K trail will go from the ball fields to the Punxsutawney Rails to Trails path. There will be a water stop along the way, and a scenic course that is flat out and back. There will be fresh fruit available afterward.
Following the race there will also be activities for children, basket raffles and an awards presentation. All children who participate will receive a medal.
Age groups are divided by decades, i.e. 20 to 29 years olds, 30 to 39 year olds, and so on. Professional timing will be provided by Gingerbread Man Timing Services.